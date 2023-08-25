Moon is not enough: ISRO sending Shukrayaan-I to Venus. Here’s all you need to know

The accomplishments of the Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan missions have propelled the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) towards conceiving more ambitious endeavours for the future. Confident on the back of its successful, and epoch-defining Chandrayaan 3 mission, ISRO now has its sights set on the Sun, and Venus – two of the most hostile places in our solar system.

Currently, ISRO is in the process of preparing a spacecraft intended to orbit Venus. The mission and the orbiter have been named Shukrayaan-1.

The primary objective is to delve into the depths beneath the surface of this solar system’s most scorching planet. Additionally, the aim is to unravel the enigmatic phenomena concealed within the veil of sulfuric acid clouds that enshroud Venus.

Set to be launched in 2024

The target launch window for this spacecraft is set for December 2024. Subsequent orbital adjustments are planned for the subsequent year.

During this period, the relative alignment of Earth and Venus will permit the spacecraft to be inserted into the orbit of our neighbouring planet with minimal utilization of propellant.

The next suitable launch opportunity of this nature will not arise until 2031.

The mission’s main focus is to study three important areas. First, researchers will study the layers of the planet’s surface and what’s below it, as well as the processes that shape its outer appearance. Second, they want to learn more about the chemicals in the air, how the atmosphere moves, and why it changes. Lastly, they’re also interested in how energy from the Sun reaches Venus and how it affects the layer of charged particles around the planet. All of this will help them understand the makeup and behavior of Venus’ air and surroundings.

Depending on its final design, the orbiter is poised to accommodate a scientific payload weighing around 100 kg, while boasting an available power supply of 500 watts.

How has the mission been planned

In its initial stage, the orbiter will assume an elliptical orbit around Venus, featuring a periapsis (closest point to Venus) at a distance of 500 km, and an apoapsis (farthest point from Venus) situated at a distance of 60,000 km.

The launch of the satellite is scheduled to take place aboard the GSLV Mk II rocket.

Sweden is also actively participating in India’s upcoming Venus orbiter mission and is contributing a number of scientific instruments that will be crucial in studying the planet.

India leads a global effort

The Institute of Space Physics IRF will be providing the Venusian Neutrals Analyzer (VNA), a satellite instrument. This apparatus is designed to investigate the interactions between charged particles emitted by the Sun and the atmosphere and exosphere of Venus.

The mission’s significance lies in its pioneering nature. To date, no observations of Venus’s sub-surface have been conducted. As part of this mission, a sub-surface radar will be deployed for the first time, enabling penetration into Venus’s sub-surface to a depth of a few hundred meters.

Furthermore, the mission will include an instrument intended for examining Venus’s atmosphere using infrared, ultraviolet, and submillimeter wavelengths. This multifaceted exploration promises insights into the evolutionary trajectories of Earth-like planets and the atmospheric conditions that shape them.

Why it is difficult to study Venus and what challenges will Shukrayaan face

The Shukrayaan mission will encounter a number of really formidable challenges. Navigating through the dense atmosphere of Venus and dealing with the volatile and quite violent surface activity on Venus presents a significantly more challenging task compared to missions such as the one to Mars.

In order to study Venus in any meaningful way, Shukrayaan will require instruments capable of delving deep into its atmosphere, ones that can cut through it. This necessitates the use of high-resolution cameras and sensors that can effectively penetrate the thick clouds that obscure Venus’ surface.