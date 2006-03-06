Friday, January 25, 2019 Back to
Moneycontrol Tech Blog Is Online!

Howdy Viewers & Surfers! The spanking new Moneycontrol Tech Blog is up and running and what better way to inaugurate it than head off to

Abhimanyu Radhakrishnan Jan 25, 2019 20:28:36 IST

Howdy Viewers & Surfers! The spanking new Moneycontrol Tech Blog is up and running and what better way to inaugurate it than head off to CeBIT in Hannover, Germany!! A

geeky crew comprising CNBC TV18's Personal Technology Editor, Varun Singh, Associate Producer Sagar Gokhale and Cameraman Chidanand H K will be bringing you the best of the fest over the coming week. Varun's posts from Hannover will be categorized under CeBIT Coverage. Do leave your comments (currently unmoderated) and feedback to every post.

 

Also remember to catch the best of CeBIT on this week's edition of 'The Tech Show' on CNBC TV18. Profit From I.T. :-) Cheers! Abhimanyu Radhakrishnan, Sr. Correspondent

