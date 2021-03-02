Tuesday, March 02, 2021Back to
Molife Sense 500 smartwatch with 1.7-inch Infinity display launched in India at Rs 4,499

Molife Sense 500 smartphone is now available on Amazon India and for the first week of sale it will be priced at Rs 3,999.


FP TrendingMar 02, 2021 16:11:47 IST

Indian mobile and lifestyle accessory company Molife has launched its latest smartwatch, the Sense 500. The Sense 500 follows Sense and Sense 300 smartwatches that were released last year. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 4,499 but it will be available for Rs 3,999 for the first week of sale. The Molife Sense 500 is already available on Amazon India and molifeworld.com and will also be available on Myntra and Flipkart eventually.

Molife claims that Sense 500 is the first smartwatch in the Indian market to feature a 1.7-inch Infinity display with 2.5D curved edges. At its price segments, Sense 500 also stands out for offering Bluetooth calling. Molife Sense 500 comes in two colour variants, namely Coal Black and Mystic Silver.

Molife Sense 500 smartwatch

The smartwatch packs a 220 mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to three days on a single charge. On standby mode, it can apparently last up to 15 days.

With Bluetooth calling, the Sense 500 will also allow a user to call any contact on the watch.

Additionally, the smartwatch comes with a Sp02 monitor, blood pressure monitor, and IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The device offers eight sports modes with a 24-hour heart rate monitoring feature too. It also features a menstrual cycle monitoring feature, as seen on several smartphones.

For repairs, the Sense 500 can be taken to the customer care teams and service centres set up across the country.

