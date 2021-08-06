Friday, August 06, 2021Back to
Mobvoi launches TicWatch E3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform at Rs 18,999

The smartwatch comes with NFC functionality which helps in making payments faster using Google Pay.


FP TrendingAug 06, 2021 16:30:03 IST

Mobvoi has launched its second smartwatch with the 4100-platform called TicWatch E3 in India. The watch features advanced fitness and health tracking and is powered with Wear OS by Google. E3 is now available to buy on TicWatch's official website and Amazon at a price of Rs 18,999.

TicWatch E3

TicWatch E3

TicWatch E3 sports a 1.3-inch 360 x 360 high-density display that comes with 2.5D cover lens. After TicWatch Pro 3, E3 is Mobvoi’s second smartwatch with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. It comes with NFC functionality which helps in making payments faster using Google Pay. Tiles can be customised, allowing faster viewing of information, performing actions, and managing daily tasks with Google Assistant. Its 'Essential Mode' feature allows durable battery life.

The smartwatch comes with quick-release silicone watch straps, in Neon Yellow and Ashy Blue. It weighs 23 g without straps and measures 44 mm x 47 mm x 12.6 mm. It offers a 380 mAh battery life along with a magnetic contacted charging facility.

E3 comes with advanced health-tracking features that include blood oxygen and Vo2 Max tracking. TicOxygen allows blood oxygen saturation detection (SPo2) for 24-hour monitoring. It has an in-built respiration rate monitoring that allows comprehensive respiration rate tracking. E3's built-in triple navigation of GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou allow accurate route tracking.

With the help of TicMotion software, E3 automatically detects activity and proactively logs exercise, giving vital fitness metrics click-free. TicZen monitors stress via Standard Deviation of NN intervals (SDNN) which is the key indicator of Heart Rate Variability (HRV). TicBreathe uses scientific methods to improve the heart rate level and stress. TicHearing measures environmental noise between 30dB to 120 dB and determines its safety levels. TicPulse allows heart-rate monitoring and providing advice on the proper heart-rate zone.

TicSleep allows undisrupted sleep with continuous blood oxygen saturation detection measurements. Via the Mobvoi app, TicCare allows health data tracking of multiple family members. TicExercise comes with 20 professional fitness tracking modes allowing users to achieve fitness goals.

