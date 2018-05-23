Vietnam-based smartphone maker Mobiistar on Wednesday debuted in the Indian smartphone market with the XQ Dual and CQ priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively.

The XQ Dual comes with a 5.5-inch IPS full HD screen with a 2.5D curved design. It also sports a 13 MP and an 8 MP dual selfie camera and a 13 MP rear camera.

The CQ smartphone with a 5-inch HD with 2.75D curved glass is equipped with a 13MP selfie camera and 8MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash.

Both devices also come with 4G VoLTE and ViLTE support.

"We chose India because it is a very big market. It also has a lot of interesting happenings in terms of technology, progress and new things," Carl Ngo, CEO and Co-founder, Mobiistar, told IANS.

Mobiistar also announced a partnership with Flipkart and both its smartphones will be available on the platform from 30 May.

The XQ Dual, with full metal unibody, comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 128 GB.

The CQ comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 128 GB.

Both the devices come with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

Mobiistar also announced that it has opened 1,000 service outlets in the country already.