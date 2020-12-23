FP Trending

Indian electronics brand Mivi has launched the first bluetooth speaker that has been completely made in the country. ROAM 2 is the upgraded version of ROAM 1.0 and it is currently available for online purchase at Rs 1,199. According to a release published by the firm, the product has been designed, developed as well as boxed in India. Previously, Mivi used to design and develop earphones, speakers, chargers or cables in India but had the products manufactured from other countries. But with ROAM 2, the company managed to manufacture the speakers at its own unit in Hyderabad.

The product has been built in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for becoming ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and ‘Vocal for Local’.

The speaker offers 24 hours of playtime when the volume has been kept at a middle level and is of five Watts. ROAM 2 has been crafted using Aircraft grade aluminum grill, has an HD Stereo Sound with powerful bass. It gives Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is marketing the product in four metallic colour variants. Mivi claims that the products are absolutely dust and waterproof.

Midhula Devbhaktuni, cofounder of Mivi, said: “Within a short span of time Mivi has become a most sought out brand in the Audio technology space”. She credited good “market response” for encouraging them to enter the manufacturing sector that led to the setting up of a “fully integrated manufacturing unit in India”. The cofounder even said that soon all of their products will be completely made in the country.

“We are sure that this product will become even bigger and successful than its predecessor Roam 1.0 and will soon become the most sought-after Bluetooth speaker,” added the executive.

Set up in 2015, Mivi has established itself in the domain of electronic firms in India. Currently, ROAM 2 is being sold at e-commerce websites such as Flipkart and Amazon. Buyers can also bag the product from the official website of the company at Mivi.in.