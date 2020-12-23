Wednesday, December 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mivi launches its first made-in-India Bluetooth speaker ROAM 2 at Rs 1,199

ROAM 2 has been crafted using Aircraft grade aluminum grill, has an HD Stereo Sound with powerful bass.


FP TrendingDec 23, 2020 17:51:29 IST

Indian electronics brand Mivi has launched the first bluetooth speaker that has been completely made in the country. ROAM 2 is the upgraded version of ROAM 1.0 and it is currently available for online purchase at Rs 1,199. According to a release published by the firm, the product has been designed, developed as well as boxed in India. Previously, Mivi used to design and develop earphones, speakers, chargers or cables in India but had the products manufactured from other countries. But with ROAM 2, the company managed to manufacture the speakers at its own unit in Hyderabad.

Mivi launches its first made-in-India Bluetooth speaker ROAM 2 at Rs 1,199

Bluetooth speaker ROAM 2

The product has been built in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for becoming ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and ‘Vocal for Local’.

The speaker offers 24 hours of playtime when the volume has been kept at a middle level and is of five Watts. ROAM 2 has been crafted using Aircraft grade aluminum grill, has an HD Stereo Sound with powerful bass. It gives Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is marketing the product in four metallic colour variants. Mivi claims that the products are absolutely dust and waterproof.

Midhula Devbhaktuni, cofounder of Mivi, said: “Within a short span of time Mivi has become a most sought out brand in the Audio technology space”. She credited good “market response” for encouraging them to enter the manufacturing sector that led to the setting up of a “fully integrated manufacturing unit in India”. The cofounder even said that soon all of their products will be completely made in the country.

“We are sure that this product will become even bigger and successful than its predecessor Roam 1.0 and will soon become the most sought-after Bluetooth speaker,” added the executive.

Set up in 2015, Mivi has established itself in the domain of electronic firms in India. Currently, ROAM 2 is being sold at e-commerce websites such as Flipkart and Amazon. Buyers can also bag the product from the official website of the company at Mivi.in.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung to focus on local R&D, announces new manufacturing initiatives as it celebrates 25 years in India

Dec 11, 2020
Samsung to focus on local R&D, announces new manufacturing initiatives as it celebrates 25 years in India
Best solar gadgets for outdoor use

Best solar gadgets for outdoor use

Dec 11, 2020
USB hubs to make work more convenient

USB hubs to make work more convenient

Dec 12, 2020
Best blu ray players for high quality video watching

Best blu ray players for high quality video watching

Dec 14, 2020
Canister cleaners to clean up messy spaces

Canister cleaners to clean up messy spaces

Dec 18, 2020
Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Dec 18, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020