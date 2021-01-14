Priya Singh

Mivi has launched a hundred percent Made in India Product Collar2, which is a wireless earphone and the successor of its highly successful Collar1.0. According to a statement by the company, Mivi Collar2 is priced at Rs 1,399. It is the only wireless earphone at that price to offer Super-Charging feature. As per Mivi, charging the device for 10 minutes gives listeners 10 hours of playtime. Giving it a full charge of 40 minutes gives a playtime of 17 hours.

The Mivi Collar 2 can be paired with two devices at the same time and can control both devices simultaneously.

Speaking about the new launch, Midhula Devabhaktuni, the co-founder of Mivi said that their first made in india product Roam 2 which was launched last month was an instant success. According to Devabhaktuni, the success inspired them to develop more products that are made in India.

The Collar2 Earphones is a product completely designed, developed and manufactured in the company’s Hyderabad unit.

The device sports a strong MEMS mic for next gen calling experience, Bluetooth 5.0 for uninterrupted connectivity and is extremely light-weight for durable use. The device also has an in-line 3-button remote to control music and calls. The built-in microphone also activates voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri at the touch of a button.

The Mivi Collar 2 comes with 3 pairs of interchangeable earbuds that provide a safe and secure fit. The device also boasts of a deep and powerful bass and Mivi's rich high definition signature sound. The Mivi Collar 2 is available on Mivi.in, Flipkart and Amazon at a special introductory price of just Rs 1,199 and with a 1-year manufacturing warranty.