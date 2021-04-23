Friday, April 23, 2021Back to
Mivi Collar Classic earphones launched in India, priced at Rs 999: All you need to know

The Mivi Collar Classic is available on Flipkart at a special introductory price for a limited time.


Mivi has launched new ‘Made in India’ Bluetooth earphones called the Collar Classic earphone. They are priced at Rs 999, and as per the company, they are the only wireless earphone at that price point to offer fast Charging and a full-day playtime. The Mivi Collar Classic is available on Flipkart at a special introductory price for a limited time. Some of the features of Collar Classic include a MEMS mic, Bluetooth 5.0, and an in-line 3-button remote. The built-in microphone also activates voice assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant just by pressing a button.

The earphone features durable battery backup. It apparently offers a playtime of nearly 10 hours with just 10 minutes of charge while with a 40-minutes charge, it extends the playtime up to 17 hours. It can be paired with two devices at the same time and can control both devices simultaneously.

Collar Classic comes with three pairs of interchangeable earbuds. When not in use, the magnetic earbuds stick together and hang around the neck.

Talking about the new launch, Midhula Devabhaktuni, the Co-founder of Mivi, said, “We’ve assessed the needs of the Indian consumers and come up with an advanced product which is loaded with features while still being very affordable. This product is completely going to change the Indian Bluetooth Earphones space”.

