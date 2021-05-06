Thursday, May 06, 2021Back to
MIUI 13 to release in June; Mi 11 series, Mi 11X series, Redmi K40 series, Poco F3 series will reportedly be first to receive the update

MIUI 13 is expected to have several updated features with new optimisations, animations, and customisations.


FP TrendingMay 06, 2021 17:09:27 IST

The next generation UI for Mi, Redmi and Poco devices – MIUI 13 – will be releasing in June. If reports are to be believed, the launch for the MIUI 13 will take place on 25 June in China. Xiaomi is yet to release an official date of launch for the MIUI 13. It's also unknown when the same will be rolled out for users in India. The Mi 11 series, Mi 11X series, Redmi K40 series, and the Poco F3 series will be the first devices to receive the MIUI 13 update.

Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are believed to be the rebranded version of Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+. Image: Xiaomi China

MIUI 13 is expected to have several updated features with new optimisations, animations, and customisations. The update will be released in batches for a number of phones.

Some of the features of the MIUI 13 update are improved screen support and display animation, new iconography with minimalistic design, memory expansion and extension, share menu app pinning and turbo charge feature, support for Native screen recording among others.

Xiaomi has recently also started to rollout the MIUI 12.5 update. The update was released on Monday, 3 May. The phones including Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, and Mi 9 SE are the first phones which received the MIUI 12.5 update.

