MIUI 12 users in India are facing boot loop issues, Xiaomi promises to patch issue by next week

Xiaomi Mi 10 series, Redmi K30 series along with several other Redmi, Poco and Xiaomi devices have received the MIUI 12 update.


FP TrendingNov 18, 2020 18:11:54 IST

Users of MIUI 12 devices are facing boot loop issues in India following a recent update. Xiaomi has issued a statement promising for a way out by next week. Xiaomi Mi 10 series, Redmi K30 series along with some other Redmi, Poco and Xiaomi devices have received the MIUI 12 update. However, some users in India faced a halting disturbance following the update. The boot loop issue forces the device to restart in a loop. Users have complained on Reddit and Twitter that the boot loop continues indefinitely rendering the devices useless.

MIUI 12 super wallpapers.

As users posted on social media, after updating their devices with the latest MI UI 12 update, a prompt that reads: ‘Find device closed unexpectedly’ shows up on the screen. Soon, the phone reboots only to display the message and close down again.

Users specified that “no questionable apps” were installed on their phones yet the problem persisted. A user on Reddit then wrote that the issue was solved after they uninstalled the Airtel Thanks app from their device.

Airtel’s CIO and Head of Digital at Airtel Harmeen Mehta also confirmed with a tweet that the Airtel app was most likely causing the error. She wrote that some Airtel customers in India were “experiencing phone crashes on MI phones”. “We have worked with Xiaomi to find the cause & they are preparing a fix. Meanwhile we have put a small tweak in the airtel #Thanksapp to help,” added the executive. This small tweak is expected to stop the devices from restarting till Xiaomi issues a full-fledged solution but users will have to open the Thanks app at least once after the phone has been restarted.

As per a report by XDA Developers pointed out the issue was arising out of a conflict in between the Airtel Thanks app and MI UI’s Find My Device settings. Xiaomi said in a statement that they were working with the app developer to roll out “a permanent update by early next week”. Also, this fix might require users to visit service centres.

