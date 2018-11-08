Xiaomi's latest version of its smartphone interface MIUI 10 rolled out in July and the company had started releasing stable updates over the air on compatible devices.

In September, Xiaomi had started rolling out the MIUI 10 update on Redmi Note 5. According to a report on Chinese website MyDrivers, Xiaomi is expected to release the MIUI 10 Stable update to as many as 21 smartphones.

According to the MIUI Weibo handle, the list of 21 devices are: Xiaomi Mi 4, Xiaomi Mi 4S, Xiaomi Mi 4C, Xiaomi Mi Max, Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Xiaomi Mi Max Prime, Xiaomi Mi 5s, Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Xiaomi Redmi 4X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm and MediaTek variants), Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, Xiaomi Mi Note 3 and Xiaomi Redmi Pro.

Devices such as the Redmi 6 series, Redmi Y2 as well as the Poco F1 have also started receiving the MIUI Global Stable ROM update.

MIUI 10 supports gesture-based navigation and also has MIUI 10's "Natural sound system". Now the front camera of smartphones can also take AI-enable selfies. The Note and Clock apps have also undergone a massive change.

Xiaomi recently announced that it is releasing the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.11.8 which will focus on system optimisation and fixing bugs. Some of the important bugs that have been fixed include:

Fix - Hidden app feature is not working (POCO)

Fix - Can't find security app in Settings

Fix - Digital messages showed on system apps updater but there are not apps need to be updated

Fix - Notification shade shows blank.

Updating MIUI 10

For stable updates, it is a straightforward way to update to the latest OS as it is an over the air update. But this can only be done after you get a notification from MIUI about the same. Head over to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates.

For those who cannot wait for the MIUI 10 update, you will have to download the ROM of the update from Xiaomi forum and manually install the MIUI 10 update on your phone.