Xiaomi has been rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Beta update to more and more devices after launching it at the end of May. A new report now reveals that the update is available for the Redmi Note 5 and that it also brings face unlock to the smartphone.

The more expensive Redmi Note 5 Pro until now had the face unlock feature exclusively and Note 5 users will be relieved to see the feature find its way to their phones.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Xiaomi requires Note 5 users to install Global Beta ROM version 8.8.2 version onto their phones to find the feature in the settings menu. However, as of now, you can only register one face. Once registered, it reportedly works just as fast as it does on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

To download the Beta onto your phone, you will need to be a part of Xiaomi's beta program. Once that bit is taken care of, you should be able to see an OTA update show up in your software update section.

The feature, however, may not be very secure as it does not use any form of 3D mapping technology to scan your face. So you still might want to have a passcode or fingerprint authentication on as a failsafe measure.