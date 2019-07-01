Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
Mitsubishi Electric hosts its first ‘e-F@ctory' Alliance Meet to facilitate smart manufacturing

Mitsubishi says that its e-F@ctory helps to increase productivity and reduce costs within industrial plants.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 12:07:09 IST

Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi is hosting its first "e-F@ctory Alliance Meet" in Pune to discuss challenges faced by the manufacturing industry and how the 'e-F@ctory' concept of Mitsubishi Electric can help facilitate the role of technology in Smart Manufacturing.

Mitsubishi.

Mitsubishi Electric’s 'e-F@ctory' happens to offer solutions which integrate IT and OT (operational technology) systems which the company says can realise the full potential of advanced technologies and enable digitisation. The company's e-F@ctory concept was first implemented in Japan back in 2003 and as of today, Mitsubishi Electric says over 10,000 systems have been implemented using the e-F@ctory concept.

The company says that its e-F@ctory helps to increase productivity and reduce costs within industrial plants. It also allows customers to find and purchase automation hardware and software that is best suited for their needs.

“The e-F@ctory concept helps to deliver smart manufacturing solutions and e-F@ctory Alliance will address the need for smart manufacturing for industries like Automotive, Pharma, F&B, among others. In the future, we will continue to strengthen our alliance with e-F@ctory partner associations for a win-win equation,” says Hisahiro Nishimoto, division manager and director, Factory Automation & Industrial Division, Mitsubishi Electric India.

In India, Mitsubishi Electric's e-F@ctory has provided Smart Manufacturing Solutions to almost 20  partners such as Wipro, Schaeffler, Cognex, Entrib Analytics and more.

