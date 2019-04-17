Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Minnesota student sues JD.com's CEO Liu, company over rape allegation

(Reuters) - A University of Minnesota student who said she was raped last August by Richard Liu, the chief executive officer of China's e-commerce retailer JD.com Inc, filed a civil lawsuit against him in a Minneapolis court on Tuesday, nearly four months after prosecutors declined to press criminal charges. Liu, through his lawyers, maintained his innocence throughout the investigation of the woman's allegation

ReutersApr 17, 2019 03:06:15 IST

Minnesota student sues JD.coms CEO Liu, company over rape allegation

(Reuters) - A University of Minnesota student who said she was raped last August by Richard Liu, the chief executive officer of China's e-commerce retailer JD.com Inc, filed a civil lawsuit against him in a Minneapolis court on Tuesday, nearly four months after prosecutors declined to press criminal charges.

Liu, through his lawyers, maintained his innocence throughout the investigation of the woman's allegation.

The lawsuit in Hennepin County court seeks more than $50,000 in damages and names Richard Liu and JD.com as defendants. It identifies the student as Liu Jingyao.

Richard Liu's attorney, Jill Brisbois, could not be immediately reached for comment on the lawsuit. A spokesman for JD.com also could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Lawrence Delevingne in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


science

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019
Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Plastic Pollution

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Apr 16, 2019
NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Exoplanets

NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Apr 16, 2019
Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Super-intelligent Monkeys

Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Apr 16, 2019