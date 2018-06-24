Sunday, June 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 24 June, 2018 15:48 IST

Militant group Hezbollah's Twitter and Facebook accounts terminated

No immediate explanation from either Facebook or Twitter on the decision to block the accounts.

Islamist political party and militant group Hezbollah said its Facebook and Twitter accounts have been terminated without any notice.

3D plastic representations of the Twitter, Facebook and Youtube logos are seen in front of a displayed ISIS flag in this photo illustration shot February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo - D1BETXLAOLAA

3D plastic representations of the Twitter, Facebook and Youtube logos.

Hezbollah said on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, that the closures came without warning and were "part of the propaganda campaign against the resistance due to the important role of the organisation's information apparatus in various arenas", The Times of Israel reported on Saturday.

There was no immediate explanation from either Facebook or Twitter on the decision to block the accounts.

According to Ynet news, despite the closures, Internet users were directed to pages associated with Hezbollah.

While the companies have previously blocked pages belonging to the Iran-backed terror group, the shutting down of the accounts came after recent threats by Israeli officials to take legal action against social media companies for hosting the accounts of terror groups, the report said.

Earlier this month, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey warning the company could face prosecution in Israel if it does not block accounts belonging to Hezbollah and Palestinian terror groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Erdan had claimed that unlike other social media companies, Twitter in many cases had declined to remove content posted by terrorist groups.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked had also threatened Twitter with a legal action over the social media giant's alleged refusal to crack down on posts by terror operatives.

The blocking of the Hezbollah accounts come a day after the terror group released new footage on social media from the 2006 border attack on Israeli soldiers that sparked the Second Lebanon War.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

NewsTracker

Twitter’s new update will focus on the platform’s attention to news

Jun 14, 2018

CriticalPoint

Atul Kochhar, Kevin Spacey and social media apologies: Sorry is the hardest word, but sincerity is the key

Jun 14, 2018

NewsTracker

'Chai Pi Lo Aunty' takes over from 'Dancing Uncle' as the latest meme-worthy internet sensation

Jun 13, 2018

Internet users

Despite talk of Digital India, only 25% of Indians access the internet: Study

Jun 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Amit Shah asks BJP workers to not post 'fake' items on social media to avoid losing credibility among people

Jun 22, 2018

InMyOpinion

Atul Kochhar losing his job for expressing opinion is bad enough, naked triumphalism of liberals far worse

Jun 14, 2018

science

Kepler

Scientists discover nearly 80 new planetary candidate using K2 mission's data

Jun 24, 2018

Cancer

Scientists develop drug to freeze cancer cells, keep them from spreading

Jun 22, 2018

Brain

Brain region associated with decision making also determines consciousness: Study

Jun 22, 2018

Dogs

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Jun 22, 2018