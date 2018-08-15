Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 15 August, 2018 18:27 IST

Microsoft's Your Phone app is now available to Windows 10 users in US: Report

The app will allow users to make calls, send, and receive SMSs and manage their photo library.

Microsoft's 'Your Phone' application, which provides a seamless experience between users' smartphones and their PCs, is now available for mainstream Windows 10 users, at least the 1803 'Spring Creators Update' built in the US, the media reported.

The adblocker has been added to the Edge browser for both smartphones and tablets. Image: Microsoft

Representational image. Microsoft.

Users can download the 'My Phone' app for Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store and subsequently connect their smartphones to it.

"Microsoft hasn't publicised the availability of 'Your Phone' to non-Insiders as of 14 August. But I—along with a number of other Android phone users who are not running an Insider preview of Windows 10 on their PCs —were able to get the app to work after seeing a post about its availability," ZDNet reported on Tuesday.

'Your Phone' app is designed to allow Android and iOS devices to more tightly synchronise with Windows 10 computers.

The tech giant had been testing 'Your Phone' app as part of the company's upcoming Redstone 5 update for Windows 10, but it now appears it will be made broadly available without the requirement for a future update, according to The Verge.

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

