tech2 News Staff 13 November, 2018 14:55 IST

Microsoft's Windows 10 October update rollout could be resumed soon with fixes

The Windows 10 October update was halted after users complained that it had been wiping off their data.

Microsoft's Windows 10 October update was halted after several users complained that installing the update had been wiping off their data.

A new report now suggests that Microsoft could be planning an update which fixes the issues and it will be out soon.

Windows 10. image: Microsoft

The news has not been made official but a report by WinFuture reveals that a website named rg-adguard.net, who has a tool for downloading Windows 10 ISOs is certain that the update will start rolling today. The Russian website noticed activity on Microsoft’s servers which suggest Microsoft is preparing to release the software update.

The website also took to Twitter to share the news.

The report also reveals that the revised Windows 10 October Update will be referred to as version 1809, succeeding version 1803 which was the Fall Creators Update. Given Microsoft's issues with the release, the company is likely to offer the update to a handful of users only for now.

Since Microsoft pulled the update back in October, the company shipped several fixes to Windows Insiders enrolled in the Slow and Release Preview rings to ensure that the October update does not create too much of a menace. Microsoft is also expected to re-release the ISOs of Windows 10 October 2018 Update to help those who are planning a clean install.

While the re-launch of the October Update remains unconfirmed, the November 2018 patch is expected to start rolling out on Tuesday as it happens every month. Patches for Windows 10, Windows Phones and even Windows 7 will be released with security and other basic improvements.

