If you have plans for downloading and installing Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 October 2018 update then it would be wise to wait for a while. It is being reported that the update currently has a massive bug which apparently wipes out backed up content including files, music and photos from your Windows 10 devices.

As per a report by the MSPoweruser, it would seem that this problem is connected to the OneDrive integration, as users have said all their non-backed up documents were wiped.

Those who have been affected by this problem cannot recover their lost data, said the report.

However, we need to point out here that only a few users have reported this problem. By no means is this a widespread problem. Even so, the users affected have said they lost huge amounts of data and in one Reddit user's case nearly 220 GB of data.

Wccftech has said that Microsoft is aware of this situation and is "actively investigating" the claims.

The official rollout of October 2018 Update is said to begin on 9 October.