Friday, October 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 05 October, 2018 19:28 IST

Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update reportedly wiping user data

The official rollout of Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 Update is said to begin on 9 October.

If you have plans for downloading and installing Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 October 2018 update then it would be wise to wait for a while. It is being reported that the update currently has a massive bug which apparently wipes out backed up content including files, music and photos from your Windows 10 devices.

Image credit: Microsoft

Image credit: Microsoft

As per a report by the MSPoweruser, it would seem that this problem is connected to the OneDrive integration, as users have said all their non-backed up documents were wiped.

Those who have been affected by this problem cannot recover their lost data, said the report.

However, we need to point out here that only a few users have reported this problem. By no means is this a widespread problem. Even so, the users affected have said they lost huge amounts of data and in one Reddit user's case nearly 220 GB of data.

Wccftech has said that Microsoft is aware of this situation and is "actively investigating" the claims.

The official rollout of October 2018 Update is said to begin on 9 October.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

also see

Microsoft Surface

Microsoft reveals that Surface is going ‘back to black’ as we count down to launch

Oct 02, 2018

Microsoft Surface event

Microsoft Surface event 2018: Here is all we can expect from the hardware event

Oct 02, 2018

Pixel Slate

Google Pixel Slate may support both Windows 10 and Chrome operating systems

Oct 01, 2018

Surface Book 2

Microsoft Surface Book 2 review: The ugly duckling that refuses to grow up

Oct 04, 2018

Microsoft Launcher

Microsoft Launcher for Android has been updated with a completely new look

Oct 03, 2018

Microsoft Cortana

Microsoft launches Cortana Skills Kit for development of custom voice apps

Sep 25, 2018

science

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe successfully completes its first flyby of Venus

Oct 04, 2018

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018