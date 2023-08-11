Microsoft's role in data breach by Chinese hackers to be part of US cyber inquiry

A US cybersecurity advisory panel, known as the Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB), is set to conduct an investigation into the security risks associated with cloud computing.

This inquiry will encompass Microsoft Corp’s involvement in the recent breach of government department email systems, which is believed to be orchestrated by Chinese hackers.

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that the CSRB’s focus will encompass various aspects of cloud computing infrastructure, including the management of identity and authentication.

The investigation is expected to cover all relevant cloud service providers, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This development follows a request made by Oregon Senator Ron Wyden in July, urging the Federal Trade Commission, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Justice Department to take action against Microsoft in the wake of the hack.

Microsoft has come under increased scrutiny after reports emerged suggesting that hackers with alleged ties to Beijing gained access to one of its cryptographic keys and exploited a coding vulnerability to gain extensive access to the company’s cloud email platform.

This unauthorized access was subsequently used for spying on the communications of high-profile individuals, including US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and senior diplomats from the State Department.

In addition to the CSRB’s investigation, the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee has recently announced its own inquiry into suspicions of China’s involvement in the recent breaches of email systems within the Commerce and State departments.