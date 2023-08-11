Microsoft's role in data breach by Chinese hackers to be part of US cyber inquiry
A cybersecurity advisory panel in the US will investigate the risks involved in cloud computing and whether Microsoft had a role to play in the recent breach of government email systems by Chinese hackers
A US cybersecurity advisory panel, known as the Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB), is set to conduct an investigation into the security risks associated with cloud computing.
This inquiry will encompass Microsoft Corp’s involvement in the recent breach of government department email systems, which is believed to be orchestrated by Chinese hackers.
Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that the CSRB’s focus will encompass various aspects of cloud computing infrastructure, including the management of identity and authentication.
Related Articles
The investigation is expected to cover all relevant cloud service providers, according to sources familiar with the matter.
This development follows a request made by Oregon Senator Ron Wyden in July, urging the Federal Trade Commission, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Justice Department to take action against Microsoft in the wake of the hack.
Microsoft has come under increased scrutiny after reports emerged suggesting that hackers with alleged ties to Beijing gained access to one of its cryptographic keys and exploited a coding vulnerability to gain extensive access to the company’s cloud email platform.
This unauthorized access was subsequently used for spying on the communications of high-profile individuals, including US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and senior diplomats from the State Department.
In addition to the CSRB’s investigation, the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee has recently announced its own inquiry into suspicions of China’s involvement in the recent breaches of email systems within the Commerce and State departments.
also read
What is Maya OS, the new operating system that India’s defence ministry is migrating to?
The Ministry of Defence is replacing the current operating systems in their computers with indigenously built Maya. This system is built on the open-source Ubuntu platform and comes amid an increasing number of cyberattacks targeting defence establishments and other critical infrastructure
Fighting AI With AI: Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic join hands to tackle dangerous algorithms
Some of the top most AI studios have vowed to work together to fight the dangers of AI. These include OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic. The kicker in all this? They plan to fight the dangers of AI, using AI