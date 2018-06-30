Saturday, June 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 June, 2018 11:05 IST

Microsoft's "pocketable Surface device" confirmed in a leaked internal email

Microsoft may be aiming at coming up with a whole new category of devices with the Andromeda.

Microsoft seems to be working on a mysterious device codenamed Andromeda for more than two years now. We did hear rumours of a foldable Surface Phone back in April which was linked to the same codename and a new report now seems to confirm that Microsoft is indeed working on a "pocketable Surface device".

Microsoft Andromeda prototype render. Image: Twitter/ David Breyer

Microsoft Andromeda prototype render. Image: Twitter/ David Breyer

An internal email obtained by The Verge, reveals that the Andromeda project is something that the company has been quietly working on a device that will create a “new and disruptive” device category that will change the roadmap for future Surface devices. Obviously, Microsoft is looking to blur the lines between PC and a smartphone, but if reliable concept images are anything to go by, it will look different from anything we've seen so far.

The report adds that Microsoft has been experimenting with stylus input for the Andromeda, in order to let the device fold over like a notebook and a pen be used to capture digital ink. The company has also been reportedly experimenting with ARM processors inside the prototype build of the Andromeda but is yet to decide whether it will proceed with Intel or Qualcomm for the final,production-spec device.

Microsoft Andromeda prototype render. Image: Twitter/ David Breyer

Microsoft Andromeda prototype render. Image: Twitter/ David Breyer

Earlier this month, a report by a publication named Thurrot got hold of another internal document which stated that the Andromeda is scheduled to be released in 2018. So we do have our fingers crossed that we will find out what Microsoft's been up to later this year.

Microsoft may be aiming at coming up with a whole new category of devices with the Andromeda but it sure does have competition. At Computex earlier this year, Intel announced the Tiger Rapids prototype which also follows the same principle of trying to have a foldable device which blurs the line between a PC and a smartphone.

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

Qualcomm

Qualcomm extends tender offer for its proposed $44 billion NXP takeover

Jun 30, 2018

NewsTracker

Qualcomm's $44 bn NXP Semiconductors acquisition is still awaiting China's approval

Jun 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Apple and Qualcomm's battle could lead to a possible ban on some iPhone imports

Jun 16, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi indefinitely postpones mainland share offering in China: Report

Jun 25, 2018

Qualcomm

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 632, 439 and 429 for mid and low-range phones

Jun 27, 2018

Xiaomi

Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Xiaomi may decide against bringing this one

Jun 28, 2018

science

Nat Geo

Nat Geo announces winners of the 2018 Travel Photographer of the Year contest

Jun 29, 2018

Asimo

Japan's famed humanoid robot ASIMO may have reached end of the line, says Honda

Jun 29, 2018

Earthquake

Powerful earthquake in Japan damages word's most sensitive microscope

Jun 29, 2018

Life

Study suggests human lifespan is yet to reach its peak, counters earlier research

Jun 29, 2018