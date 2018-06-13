Microsoft was earlier expected to release the HoloLens V2 in 2017, but the company for some reason decided to skip its development and move straight to the V3. And per latest reports, the company is, in fact, aiming for a Q1 2019 release of the next generation HoloLens.

According to a report in Thurrott, some leaked internal documents reveal that Microsoft will ship the HoloLens, codenamed 'Sydney' internally, by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Up until now, Microsoft had no real rivals in the market, so the company could afford to take its own sweet time to work on a device. However, with the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google rumoured to be working on similar products, Microsoft has finally geared up for its next-generation HoloLens V3.

Although, we should mention, that the report still does not clarify whether the alleged timeline is of a general commercial release or, once again, a limited supply of developer kits. Early last year, HoloLens creator Alex Kipman had said that a consumer-ready HoloLens wasn’t planned for some time, but plans may have changed.

Further, the report also asserts that the new HoloLens will come with some significant hardware and design upgrades. In particular, the headset would be lighter and more comfortable for longer wearing, and would come with “significantly improved holographic displays”.

At the Microsoft Build 2018, the company announced new HoloLens functionalities like remote Assist for hands-free video calling, MR annotations to support calls, Microsoft Layout for room-sized, 3D holographic layouts, among other things. These features are highly anticipated to make it to the HoloLens 'Sydney'.