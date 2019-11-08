tech2 News Staff

The HoloLens 2 has started shipping to a few selected countries for customers who had pre-ordered it. Microsoft added a wider field of view and more complex gesture control to make it easier to interact with the interface.

Starting with Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US, the second version of the mixed reality headset is priced at $3,500. Earlier, the field of view was only 34 degrees and it has now been increased to 52 degrees. In terms of gesture control, users will be able to pinch and drag objects and even pull menus. This increases the scope of gestures that can be added to applications.

While not a completely consumer-focussed product, the HoloLens 2 is only for business applications. Manufacturing and repair jobs are where the headset will be more beneficial.

There are three pricing options available for the headset. The device can be bought for $3,500 while the other two options include a developer edition with an additional $99 monthly fee and a complete subscription version for $125 per month that comes with the Dynamics 365 Remote Assist software.

With the release of the HoloLens 2, Microsoft isn’t ending support for the original version. However, apps that take advantage of the new gesture control capabilities won’t run on them.