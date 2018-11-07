Wednesday, November 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 07 November, 2018 11:07 IST

Microsoft's Head of digital Assistant Cortana to quit by yearend: Report

Javier Soltero, Vice President of Cortana, confirmed his departure in a tweet posted to his personal account.

Microsoft's Head of digital Assistant Cortana is leaving the company by the end of the year, as Cortana has moved from the Artificial Intelligence (AI) research division into the Experiences and Devices group.

Representational image.

Representational image.

First reported by ZDNet on Tuesday, Javier Soltero, Vice President of Cortana, confirmed his departure in a tweet posted to his personal account.

"I've made the decision to leave Microsoft. The past 4 years have been an incredible experience. I'm humbled to have been a part of building something that 100M+ users depend on every day and grateful to have worked with some amazing people," Soltero tweeted.

Soltero helped Microsoft improve its Outlook iOS app.

He later became the overall head of Outlook before taking on the Cortana role in March this year.

Last month, Microsoft confirmed that Cortana was one of the technologies that management was moving from AI + Research to the Experiences & Devices team, which is under Executive Vice President Rajesh Jha.

"Microsoft is in the midst of trying to reposition Cortana from a standalone digital assistant to more of an assistance aide," the report said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

also see

Facebook

Facebook is now planning to build its own augmented reality glasses: Report

Oct 26, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft is using AI to empower close to one billion with disabilities: Report

Oct 29, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft to comply with the data localisation requests from all countries

Oct 26, 2018

Huawei

Huawei plans additional tablets and PCs launch in India alongside Mate 20 Pro

Oct 31, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence will match humans intelligence by 2062: Report

Nov 05, 2018

artificial intelligence

Christie's holds the first-ever auction of art created by artificial intelligence

Oct 24, 2018

science

Toilets revolution

Bill Gates lauds futuristic toilet that turns waste to fertilizer without water

Nov 06, 2018

Conservation

Rare, vital plants may require an entirely different approach to conservation

Nov 06, 2018

Mars Lander

InSight mission's landing sight on Mars is unremarkable, plain as vanilla: NASA

Nov 06, 2018

Life in Space

NASA's new $7 million project to search for life in space in an 'agnostic fashion'

Nov 06, 2018