Microsoft's Emoji8 app to let users create their own facial expressions as emojis

The new Microsoft app is available for those using Windows 10 October 2018 update.

tech2 News Staff Nov 17, 2018 14:11 PM IST

Microsoft has launched a new app called "Emoji8" that allows users to compare their own facial expressions to emojis and get evaluated with scores.

"'Emoji8' uses 'Windows Machine Learning' to evaluate your facial expressions while you imitate a random selection of emojis. You can play on the app even when you don't have an Internet connection," Killian McCoy, Program Manager, Microsoft wrote in a blog-post on Friday.

The app is available for those using Windows 10 October 2018 update. It is available for free download in the Microsoft Store.

"This app will give you a great end-to-end example of how you can use the Windows ML APIs to create simple yet magical experiences," McCoy added. "Emoji8" would also allow users to make GIFs summarising the best scoring pictures.

