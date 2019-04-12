Friday, April 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft's AI collaboration with Chinese military university raises questions

Microsoft Research Asia in Beijing have co-authored at least three papers with scholars affiliated with China's military college

Agence France-PresseApr 12, 2019 17:45:57 IST

Microsoft has been collaborating with researchers linked to a Chinese military-backed university on artificial intelligence, elevating concerns that US firms are contributing to China's high-tech surveillance and censorship apparatus.

Over the past year, researchers at Microsoft Research Asia in Beijing have co-authored at least three papers with scholars affiliated with China's National University of Defence Technology (NUDT), which is overseen by the Central Military Commission.

The research covers a number of AI topics, such as face analysis and machine reading, which enables computers to parse and understand online text.

Microsofts AI collaboration with Chinese military university raises questions

Microsoft adds NewsGuard to its mobile Edge browser to fight fake news. Image: Reuters

While it is not unusual for US and Chinese scholars to conduct joint research, Microsoft's work with the military-backed NUDT comes amid increasing scrutiny around China-US academic partnerships, as well as China's high-tech surveillance drive in the northwest region of Xinjiang.

"The new methods and technologies described in their joint papers could very well be contributing to China's crackdown on minorities in Xinjiang, for which they are using facial recognition technology," said Helena Legarda, a research associate at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, who focuses on China's foreign and security policies.

"Many of these advanced technologies are dual-use, so they could also contribute to the PLA's (People's Liberation Army's) modernisation and informatisation drive, helping the Chinese military move closer to the 2049 goal of being a world-class military," she added.

In an email, a Microsoft spokesman told AFP that the company's researchers "conduct fundamental research with leading scholars and experts from around the world to advance our understanding of technology."

In each case, the research "fully complies with US and local laws" and is published to "ensure transparency so everyone can benefit from our work," he said Thursday.

The growing concerns around human rights violations in Xinjiang have also added pressure to US firms with business in the region, where some one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic language-speaking minorities are held in re-education camps, according to a UN panel of experts.

Chinese policewoman with sunglasses with in-built Facial Recognition. Image: QQ

Chinese policewoman with sunglasses with in-built Facial Recognition. Image: QQ

In February, US biotechnology manufacturer Thermo Fisher announced it would stop selling equipment used to create a DNA database of the Uighur minority to China.

That same month, a security researcher exposed a massive database compiled by Chinese tech firm SenseNets, which stored the personal information and tracked the locations of 2.6 million people in Xinjiang.

At the time of the data leak, Microsoft was listed as one of SenseNets' partners. The company declined to comment.

But experts have also stressed that, in the case of NUDT, Microsoft's co-published work is open and publicly accessible.

"The authors are basically sharing with the rest of the world how to replicate their approaches, models, and results," said Andy Chun, an adjunct computer science professor at the City University of Hong Kong.

That allows others to potentially "build upon, enhance and expand this research," he said.

Microsoft Research Asia also tends to focus on long-term research or projects that are not immediately transferable to applications, such as those that could be used to monitor or suppress a population of people, pointed out Yu Zhou, a professor at Vassar College, who studies globalisation and China's high-tech industry.

And while such concerns are certainly valid, it may be difficult for AI researchers to avoid China, she told AFP.

"It's a field where Chinese researchers have made quite a lot of advancements, and they are generating data which is the raw material for this industry — so how are you going to avoid that?"

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review


also see

Google

Google employees demand removal of an AI council member for her trans-phobic views

Apr 02, 2019
Google employees demand removal of an AI council member for her trans-phobic views
Google is dissolving the AI ethics council that it formed last week: Report

Google

Google is dissolving the AI ethics council that it formed last week: Report

Apr 05, 2019
EU's seven guidelines for ethical AI system focus on transparency, accountability

Ethical AI

EU's seven guidelines for ethical AI system focus on transparency, accountability

Apr 09, 2019
Facebook adds Tributes Section to honour deceased loved ones, promises to use AI responsibly

Facebook

Facebook adds Tributes Section to honour deceased loved ones, promises to use AI responsibly

Apr 10, 2019
Qualcomm aims to take on Nvidia, Intel with new AI chips

Qualcomm

Qualcomm aims to take on Nvidia, Intel with new AI chips

Apr 10, 2019
Game of Thrones: AI algorithm predicts who will finally sit on the Iron Throne

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones: AI algorithm predicts who will finally sit on the Iron Throne

Apr 12, 2019

science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019
Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019