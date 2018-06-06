You are here:
Microsoft’s acquisition of GitHub may have irked developers, but it has proved to be truly inspirational to nerdy meme-makers

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Jun 06, 2018 16:56 PM IST

As was recently made official, Microsoft is buying GitHub, a web-based hosting service for version control using Git, for a whopping $7.5 billion. While its users, tens of millions of developers, had no say in the acquisition, they have a lot to say about the buyout!

Microsoft is officially acquiring GitHub.

But before anything, a little background. The real butt of the conversation is the ironic fact that Microsoft has recently been trying to acquire everything open source, which is worrying considering that the company has a reputation for being hating everything open-source. To be fair, things have changed at Microsoft and it's certainly true that Microsoft's contribution to GitHub code exceeds that of Google, Apple and others.

Regardless, among the nerdy-nerds, this past has come forth with a pinch of distrust.

If that last bit was a shot over the head, these Twitter memes about the acquisition will help you better understand and giggle along.

While company CEO Satya Nadella assured everyone that GitHub will remain a “developer first” platform, some coders are now migrating to other sites!


