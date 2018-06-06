As was recently made official, Microsoft is buying GitHub, a web-based hosting service for version control using Git, for a whopping $7.5 billion. While its users, tens of millions of developers, had no say in the acquisition, they have a lot to say about the buyout!

But before anything, a little background. The real butt of the conversation is the ironic fact that Microsoft has recently been trying to acquire everything open source, which is worrying considering that the company has a reputation for being hating everything open-source. To be fair, things have changed at Microsoft and it's certainly true that Microsoft's contribution to GitHub code exceeds that of Google, Apple and others.

Regardless, among the nerdy-nerds, this past has come forth with a pinch of distrust.

If that last bit was a shot over the head, these Twitter memes about the acquisition will help you better understand and giggle along.

Microsoft acquiring Github, and the developers running away from this like a plague. Then one came up with this early meme 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/Zm5XhrRSAm — Jay Kiharani (@Kiharani) June 4, 2018

For all the people who left #github and migrated to #gitlab on a rush because you don't like Microsoft, welcome to Microsoft #Azure 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/mhJSTv8HWg — Edgar Sánchez Gordón (@EdgarSanchez) June 5, 2018

While company CEO Satya Nadella assured everyone that GitHub will remain a “developer first” platform, some coders are now migrating to other sites!