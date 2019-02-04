tech2 News Staff

Microsoft's Xbox Live, a service which enables Xbox players to play online with other Xbox players, is soon going to have cross-platform developer kit that integrates the service into Android, iOS and Switch games.

Until now Xbox Live was reserved only for Xbox titles. However, with the new cross-platform developer kit, if you have played a game on the Xbox, you can keep your achievements and collection if you decide to open your profile of the same game on any Android, iOS device or the Nintendo Switch. The announcement will be made at GDC 2019. Microsoft already has a couple of games such as Minecraft which have the support of Xbox Live across various platforms.

Microsoft is also going to make use of PlayFab suite of backend tools to make the process of building games for the Live platform more streamlined.

In more news regarding Microsoft, shares of the company fell 3 percent in extended trade even though earnings per share slightly beat analysts’ estimates. The stock had closed 3.3 percent higher in a broad tech rally.

Microsoft’s personal computing division, home to Windows software and still its largest by revenue, showed revenue growth of 7 percent to $13 billion, while analysts had expected $13.07 billion. The unit also includes Xbox gaming consoles, the Bing online search service, and Surface laptops.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.