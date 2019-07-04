tech2 News Staff

It seems like Microsoft has been teasing something on all its Windows social media accounts with retro-themed posts. The first one was the announcement of ‘Windows 1.0’ operating system that was uploaded as a video on its Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The tweet stated an “all-new Windows 1.0, with MS-Dos Executive, Clock, and more!!” along with a promo video that showcased all the versions of the Windows operating system, but in backwards leading to Windows 1.0 at the end. Its official Twitter profile photo and banner have been updated to reflect the same.

Introducing the all-new Windows 1.0, with MS-Dos Executive, Clock, and more!! 😲 💾 pic.twitter.com/guU4QxwsGG — Windows (@Windows) July 1, 2019

The Twitter account didn’t do anything drastic. People kept joking about Windows being late to the April Fool’s Day party, but it was Instagram where it looked like Windows was serious about it. All old posts have been removed, leaving behind only the newly uploaded Windows 1.0 videos and images. It also included an additional image with copies of a few software from the same era.

As everyone kept scratching their hands on what this could be, Windows dropped the latest post that was another promo video laden with retro-themed music and graphics from the ’80s. As pointed out by OnMSFT, the series of posts surrounding Windows 1.0 could actually be a cross-promotion between the software giant and Netflix’s Stranger Things TV show.

Be a part of the computing revolution and get your copy of Windows 1.0 today! pic.twitter.com/VJzgYnfEvB — Windows (@Windows) July 3, 2019

The third season of the Netflix original show premiered today, that is based in 1985. What’s interesting is that Windows 1.0 was also released in the same year. This can’t be a wild coincidence and we also believe there’s a reference in the show somewhere about Windows 1.0. At this point, it would be wild if Microsoft’s announcement of a completely different product coincided with the show’s premiere date.

