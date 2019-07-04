Thursday, July 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Windows social media posts suggest a tie-in with Netflix’s Stranger Things

The company’s Instagram and Twitter accounts have posted a series of retro-themed promotions.

tech2 News StaffJul 04, 2019 18:47:05 IST

It seems like Microsoft has been teasing something on all its Windows social media accounts with retro-themed posts. The first one was the announcement of ‘Windows 1.0’ operating system that was uploaded as a video on its Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Microsoft Windows social media posts suggest a tie-in with Netflix’s Stranger Things

Microsoft Windows 1.0.

The tweet stated an “all-new Windows 1.0, with MS-Dos Executive, Clock, and more!!” along with a promo video that showcased all the versions of the Windows operating system, but in backwards leading to Windows 1.0 at the end. Its official Twitter profile photo and banner have been updated to reflect the same.

The Twitter account didn’t do anything drastic. People kept joking about Windows being late to the April Fool’s Day party, but it was Instagram where it looked like Windows was serious about it. All old posts have been removed, leaving behind only the newly uploaded Windows 1.0 videos and images. It also included an additional image with copies of a few software from the same era.

As everyone kept scratching their hands on what this could be, Windows dropped the latest post that was another promo video laden with retro-themed music and graphics from the ’80s. As pointed out by OnMSFT, the series of posts surrounding Windows 1.0 could actually be a cross-promotion between the software giant and Netflix’s Stranger Things TV show.

The third season of the Netflix original show premiered today, that is based in 1985. What’s interesting is that Windows 1.0 was also released in the same year. This can’t be a wild coincidence and we also believe there’s a reference in the show somewhere about Windows 1.0. At this point, it would be wild if Microsoft’s announcement of a completely different product coincided with the show’s premiere date.

You can read our review of the Season 3 of Stranger Things here.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

NowStreaming

Stranger Things 3 review roundup: Critics laud new season for being 'different', spotlight David Harbour's performance

Jul 01, 2019
Stranger Things 3 review roundup: Critics laud new season for being 'different', spotlight David Harbour's performance
Fortnite players see portals from Netflix's Stranger Things before Season 3 premiere

Fortnite

Fortnite players see portals from Netflix's Stranger Things before Season 3 premiere

Jul 03, 2019
Stranger Things Season 3 review: Netflix sci-fi horror series keeps the laughs and scares coming in equal measure

NowStreaming

Stranger Things Season 3 review: Netflix sci-fi horror series keeps the laughs and scares coming in equal measure

Jul 04, 2019
Stranger Things 3: Netflix promises to reduce smoking depictions in original productions following criticism

NowStreaming

Stranger Things 3: Netflix promises to reduce smoking depictions in original productions following criticism

Jul 04, 2019
Stranger Things 3 actor David Harbour on season finale: It's the greatest episode we've ever shot

NowStreaming

Stranger Things 3 actor David Harbour on season finale: It's the greatest episode we've ever shot

Jun 30, 2019
Stranger Things 3 final trailer: A bigger, unforeseen threat awaits Mike, Eleven and gang in upcoming instalment

NowStreaming

Stranger Things 3 final trailer: A bigger, unforeseen threat awaits Mike, Eleven and gang in upcoming instalment

Jun 21, 2019

science

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019
BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019