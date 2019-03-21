tech2 News Staff

Microsoft Windows 7 is one of the most popular operating systems in the world which makes up around 40 percent of the desktop market. But it has been close to 10 years since it debuted in 2009. Microsoft announced the end-of-support date several years ago, but it's likely that many have forgotten about it.

To that effect, Microsoft has started rolling out a patch which will inform users that Windows 7 security updates will soon be coming to an end.

"After 10 years of servicing, 14 January, 2020, is the last day Microsoft will offer security updates for computers running Windows 7 SP1. This update enables reminders about Windows 7 end of support," said the support notification.

Post 14 January 2020, Windows 7 users will not be getting fixes for security flaws and vulnerabilities. Enterprise Windows 7 users will have the option to pay to extend security updates to 2023. But consumers will have no option but to upgrade to Windows 10, which in itself has been around for five years now.

This notification is displayed by a new C:\Windows\System32\sipnotify.exe executable that is installed by the update and executed through scheduled tasks. — BleepingComputer (@BleepinComputer) March 20, 2019

You will start receiving these warnings of the impending deadline from 18 April onwards.

Windows 7 is present on nearly 40 percent of the desktop market according to Net Applications data, which is slightly more than the share of Windows 10 on global desktop market.

Microsoft had allowed Windows 7/8 users to upgrade to Windows 10 for $20 for an initial inaugural period. Now, however, you will have to purchase Windows 10 from Rs 9,299 onwards.

You can, however, Try Windows 10 for free. Once the 30-day trial period expires, you won't be able to change the wallpaper and other personalisation settings, but you'll be able to use the OS without hassle. You will have a permanent notification on your desktop reminding you to upgrade to a full version of Windows 10, though.

