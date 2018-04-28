To provide users more time to create, play and work, Microsoft on Friday announced a new update for Windows 10 that will be available for download on 30 April and will roll out to Windows 10 PCs worldwide on 8 May.

The April update will have "Timeline" feature to help users go back in time — up to 30 days — to find their stuff.

"Users can even find what they were doing while using Microsoft Edge or Office 365 on iOS or Android device's when they return to their Windows 10 PC," Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president, Windows and Devices Group, said in a blog post.

The "Focus Assist" feature will help get things done without distractions, like social media or other notifications.

"When you finish, you receive a summary of what came through, whether notifications, emails or updates, while you were heads down. If you're waiting for a specific call or email, choose people who you want to break through," Mehdi wrote.

The improved "Dictation" feature makes it easier than ever for users to take a note, or write a paper, with just their voice.

The April update will also bring new features and improvements to Microsoft Edge — including mute-a-tab, full-screen reading, clutter-free printing, grammar tools and autofill on web forms.

"You can now click the audio icon to mute and unmute a tab that is playing sound. Books, PDFs and Reading View pages can go full-screen for a distraction-free reading experience," the post added.

Microsoft also announced new management capabilities and updates in Microsoft 365 to help simplify IT management for the modern workplace.

Some new updates include solutions for first-line workers, streamlined device management with lower costs, integrated administration experience and built-in compliance.

Each of these new capabilities will allow IT to simplify their modern workplace and empower end users while enabling them to protect and secure corporate assets.

Driven by consistent growth in its Office and Cloud solutions, Microsoft has posted revenue of $26.8 billion and net income of $7.4 billion in its third quarter that ended on 31 March.