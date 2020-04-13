FP Trending

Microsoft has announced that it will continue to support the Edge web browser on Windows 7 till 15 July 2021. In a new post in Microsoft Docs, the company has suggested that Windows 7 users should migrate to Windows 10, which is used by more than a billion devices globally.

“These operating systems [Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2] are out of support and Microsoft recommends you move to a supported operating system such as Windows 10,” says the post.

Microsoft had earlier this year hinted that it will no longer provide official security and software updates for Windows 7 by ending support for the operating system.

However, according to a TheWindowsClub report, many antivirus companies expressed their willingness to provide support to Windows 7 for at least the next two years.

Google had also said that Chrome for Windows 7 will continue being supported till July 2021.

If Google’s decision is taken into perspective, then the announcement by Microsoft does not come as a surprise. The Edge web browser is based on Google’s Chromium engine.

Microsoft decided to stop supporting Windows 7 in view of security concerns. The company, in its post, said, “While Microsoft Edge helps keep you more secure on the web, your PC may still be vulnerable to security risks.”

The tech giant recommended Edge users on the outdated Windows 10 SAC to shift to the supported version of Windows 10 SAC.

