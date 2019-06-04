Tuesday, June 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft will no longer ask you to periodically change your Windows 10 password

Microsoft has finally removed its 60-day password expiration policy from its Windows 10 security baseline

tech2 News StaffJun 04, 2019 21:46:43 IST

Microsoft appears to have finally removed its 60-day password expiration policy from its Windows 10 security baseline, finally acknowledging the fact that people are just generally bad at creating, remembering and storing passwords.

In a Security Guidance blog post that was published on 23 May, but missed everyone's radar, Microsoft stated there are better ways to keep users secure.

Microsoft principal consultant Aaron Margosis wrote, "Periodic password expiration is an ancient and obsolete mitigation of very low value, and we don’t believe it’s worthwhile for our baseline to enforce any specific value."

Microsoft will no longer ask you to periodically change your Windows 10 password

Microsoft is dropping password expiration policies from its Windows 10 Security Baseline.

What this essentially means is that organisations using Windows 10 won’t have to force users to change their passwords frequently.

Microsoft no longer believes that forcing users to update their password is an effective substitute for actual account protection.

But why?

Well, "If a password is never stolen, there’s no need to expire it. And if you have evidence that a password has been stolen, you would presumably act immediately rather than wait for expiration to fix the problem," says Margosis.

The point that Microsoft is trying to make here is that by constantly asking users to update their passwords, organisations are creating a less secure environment, as they are much more likely to choose an easy-to-remember password, write it down, or just forget it. All of this is done on the assumption of a threat which may not exist at all.

Microsoft thinks that more effort should be put into other types of prevention. One such method, that it’s recommending to its business users, is that company IT departments feed any known compromised passwords into their system and remove the problematic ones this way. Any users that haven’t had their passwords stolen remain unaffected.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Windows 10

Windows 10 vulnerability disclosed by security researcher, posts exploit code to GitHub

May 23, 2019
Windows 10 vulnerability disclosed by security researcher, posts exploit code to GitHub
Microsoft hints at a modern Windows OS with ‘seamless updates’ as the next step

Microsoft

Microsoft hints at a modern Windows OS with ‘seamless updates’ as the next step

May 30, 2019
Sony's PlayStation team was kept in the dark about Microsoft partnership: Report

Sony

Sony's PlayStation team was kept in the dark about Microsoft partnership: Report

May 21, 2019
Microsoft to start automatically pushing Windows 1903 update within weeks

Windows

Microsoft to start automatically pushing Windows 1903 update within weeks

May 22, 2019
Amazon shareholders reject proposal to stop selling facial recognition technology

Amazon

Amazon shareholders reject proposal to stop selling facial recognition technology

May 26, 2019
Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Huawei

Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Jun 03, 2019

science

Study show some women more likely to develop cervical cancer, help in early detection

Cervical Cancer

Study show some women more likely to develop cervical cancer, help in early detection

Jun 04, 2019
Nipah Virus Outbreak: Five things you should do to keep yourself safe, uninfected

Nipah Virus Outbreak

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Five things you should do to keep yourself safe, uninfected

Jun 04, 2019
Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Heatwave

Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Jun 04, 2019
High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

monsoon

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

Jun 03, 2019