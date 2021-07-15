tech2 News Staff

At the Inspire conference, Microsoft announced Windows 365, a Cloud PC, as the company calls it. It is the company's first subscription-based Windows license. Windows 365 will allow users to log into any virtual meeting running Windows 11 from any device, as long as they have a proper internet connection.

There is no going back to the digital adoption levels of two years ago. There is only going forward, and the Microsoft Cloud is the most trusted and comprehensive cloud to help our partners deliver on this unprecedented opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Md61DzsOJ9 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) July 14, 2021

“With Windows 365, we’re creating a new category: the Cloud PC,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “Just like applications were brought to the cloud with SaaS, we are now bringing the operating system to the cloud, providing organisations with greater flexibility and a secure way to empower their workforce to be more productive and connected, regardless of location.”

Microsoft Windows 365 availability, pricing

Windows 365 will be accessible through many devices including Mac, iPad, Linux, and Android smartphones. It will be available starting 2 August. Windows 365 comes in two cloud configurations: Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise.

Microsoft has not announced the pricing of its subscription-based Windows 365.

Microsoft Windows 365 features

Microsoft claims that Windows 365 will offer the same security, looks and feel as the traditional Windows PC through the app or web browser. Users will be able to access Windows 10 and Windows 11 from an app or web browser.

Microsoft Windows 365 will help large orgainsations to work smoothly, especially during the ongoing pandemic. As per the company, "Seasonal workers can cycle on and off teams without the logistical challenges of issuing new hardware or securing personal devices — allowing the organisation to scale for busy periods more efficiently and securely." With this Cloud PC, companies will not have to manually manage the hardware issues which is usually done by the IT department.

The company adds that it will also keep innovating Azure Virtual Desktop for those organisations "with deep virtualisation experience who want more customisation and flexibility options."

With a Cloud PC, users will be able to resume work on any device they want. They will get the same tools and experience on all devices.