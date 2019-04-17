Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft turned down facial-recognition sales on human rights concerns

By Joseph Menn PALO ALTO (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp recently rejected a California law enforcement agency’s request to install facial recognition technology in officers’ cars and body cameras due to human rights concerns, company President Brad Smith said on Tuesday. Microsoft concluded it would lead to innocent women and minorities being disproportionately held for questioning because the artificial intelligence has been trained on mostly white and male pictures. AI has more cases of mistaken identity with women and minorities, multiple research projects have found

ReutersApr 17, 2019 06:06:03 IST

Microsoft turned down facial-recognition sales on human rights concerns

By Joseph Menn

PALO ALTO (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp recently rejected a California law enforcement agency’s request to install facial recognition technology in officers’ cars and body cameras due to human rights concerns, company President Brad Smith said on Tuesday.

Microsoft concluded it would lead to innocent women and minorities being disproportionately held for questioning because the artificial intelligence has been trained on mostly white and male pictures.

AI has more cases of mistaken identity with women and minorities, multiple research projects have found.

“Anytime they pulled anyone over, they wanted to run a face scan” against a database of suspects, Smith said without naming the agency. After thinking through the uneven impact, “we said this technology is not your answer.”

Speaking at a Stanford University conference on “human-centered artificial intelligence,” Smith said Microsoft had also declined a deal to install facial recognition on cameras blanketing the capital city of an unnamed country that the nonprofit Freedom House had deemed not free. Smith said it would have suppressed freedom of assembly there.

On the other hand, Microsoft did agree to provide the technology to an American prison, after the company concluded that the environment would be limited and that it would improve safety inside the unnamed institution.

Smith explained the decisions as part of a commitment to human rights that he said was increasingly critical as rapid technological advances empower governments to conduct blanket surveillance, deploy autonomous weapons and take other steps that might prove impossible to reverse.

Microsoft said in December it would be open about shortcomings in its facial recognition and asked customers to be transparent about how they intended to use it, while stopping short of ruling out sales to police.

Smith has called for greater regulation of facial recognition and other uses of artificial intelligence, and he warned Tuesday that without that, companies amassing the most data might win the race to develop the best AI in a “race to the bottom.”

He shared the stage with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, who urged tech companies to refrain from building new tools without weighing their impact.

“Please embody the human rights approach when you are developing technology,” said Bachelet, a former president of Chile.

Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw declined to name the prospective customers the company turned down.

(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Greg Mitchell and Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Newstracker

Sports Direct chief offers to underwrite Debenhams rescue in return for CEO job: FT

Apr 07, 2019
Sports Direct chief offers to underwrite Debenhams rescue in return for CEO job: FT
Moroccan court upholds prison sentences against Rif protesters

Newstracker

Moroccan court upholds prison sentences against Rif protesters

Apr 06, 2019
Starboard drops Dollar Tree board challenge

Newstracker

Starboard drops Dollar Tree board challenge

Apr 06, 2019
Boeing cutting 737 MAX production in wake of two deadly crashes

Newstracker

Boeing cutting 737 MAX production in wake of two deadly crashes

Apr 06, 2019
Trump attorney pushes back on House panel's request for president's tax returns

Newstracker

Trump attorney pushes back on House panel's request for president's tax returns

Apr 06, 2019
S&P posts seven-day winning streak as jobs data allay economic fears

Newstracker

S&P posts seven-day winning streak as jobs data allay economic fears

Apr 06, 2019

science

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Plastic Pollution

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Apr 16, 2019
NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Exoplanets

NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Apr 16, 2019
Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Super-intelligent Monkeys

Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Apr 16, 2019
NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

NASA Awards

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Apr 16, 2019