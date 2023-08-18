Microsoft Toying With OpenAI: Plans on starting a new AI service with a different company

Microsoft is gearing up to launch a fresh version of Databricks software. This nifty software is all about assisting customers in crafting AI applications for their businesses. The inside scoop comes from folks in the know about the plan.

This, given Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI is a bit puzzling, as collaborations such as these are likely to hurt OpenAI’s prospects.

The development was first reported in an article by The Information.

Databricks is a data analytics platform that taps into the power of artificial intelligence. Microsoft is planning to sell this through its Azure cloud-server division. This tech wizardry helps companies cook up AI models from scratch or repurpose open-source ones. It’s like a clever way to sidestep using OpenAI’s proprietary models, as mentioned in the report.

Back in July, Microsoft spilled the beans on their ambitious spending plan. They’re really going all out to cater to the demand for their AI services. They’re sprinkling AI magic across their products like Azure, Microsoft 365, GitHub, and a bunch of developer tools. It’s all part of their grand plan.

Back in January this year, Microsoft announced that it will invest another $10 billion dollars in OpenAI, on top of what they had already invested and strengthen its commitment to seeing its AI bots go mainstream.

Microsoft hoped that OpenAI’s ChatGPT is developed in a manner that would allow them to integrate the AI chatbot across various programmes that Microsoft offers, including the Office suite, as well as the Bing search engine.

Microsoft for long has hoped that with ChatGPT they can revolutionise internet searches and how people browse the web in a manner that Google hasn’t been able to crack so far, and in the process, dethrone Google as the de facto search engine and Chrome as the de facto web browser.

Furthermore, Microsoft has also allocated OpenAI with a supercomputer that will be dedicated to training and developing OpenAI’s GPT large language models.