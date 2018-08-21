Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 21 August, 2018 16:43 IST

Microsoft to stop accepting new apps for Windows 8, redirecting focus to Windows 10

The company claimed that this would not affect existing apps based on the earlier Windows version.

Microsoft has announced it would stop accepting new apps for Windows 8 from 31 October in an attempt to redirect the focus of app developers towards Windows 10.

Microsoft would stop delivering Windows 8-based phone and device app updates from July 2019 and 2023 respectively, Microsoft Store Team wrote in a blog post on 21 August.

"After these dates, we will stop distributing app updates to Windows Phone 8.x or earlier and Windows 8 or 8.1 devices; at that time, updates will only be made available to customers using Windows 10 devices," the post added.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Even though the tech giant would put a halt to accepting new app submissions for Windows 8, the company claimed that this would not affect existing apps based on the earlier Windows version.

"We encourage you to explore how you can port your existing app to the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) where you can create a single Windows 10 app package that your customers can install onto all device families," the post added.

Last year, Microsoft had admitted that it had blocked Windows 7 and 8 updates on Intel's seventh generation Core i3, i5, Qualcomm's 8996 and other processors to "force" users to upgrade to Windows 10.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
Private video

Private video
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Microsoft

Microsoft's Your Phone app is now available to Windows 10 users in US: Report

Aug 15, 2018

Leak prevention

CBSE has partnered with Microsoft to prevent paper leaks after heavy criticism

Aug 13, 2018

Asus

Asus launches Zenbook Pro 15 in India alongside the Zenbook S and Zenbook 13

Aug 13, 2018

Snapdragon

Leaked Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 benchmark figures are surprisingly low

Aug 17, 2018

OneDrive

OneDrive can now backup and sync your files and folders automatically: Report

Aug 15, 2018

Skype

Microsoft brings end-to-end encryption for private conversations on Skype: Report

Aug 21, 2018

science

Contact lenses

Flushed contact lenses add greatly to microplastic pollution in oceans: Researchers

Aug 21, 2018

Space Travel

World's largest aircraft Stratolaunch to start taking rockets to space by 2020

Aug 21, 2018

Space

After United States' warning, Russia denies plans to put weapons in space first

Aug 21, 2018

Climate Change

Hydropower generation in India is seeing the effects of climate change: Study

Aug 21, 2018