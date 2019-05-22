tech2 News Staff

For quite some time Microsoft had the habit of surprising users with automatic updates to its Windows OS and it is a practice that the company is planning to stop in the run-up to Windows 10 version 1903.

As per ZDNet, Windows sends two kinds of updates for its users. There is the feature update which is a full Windows version upgrade and the second is a cumulative update which is sent on the second Tuesday of each month. The 21 May cumulative update called as KB4497934 has introduced a functionality which stops automatic feature updates and instead gives you the option to download it manually when you have the time.

The new feature update gets a new box on the Windows Update page, with a 'Download and install' link below it.

There is, however, a catch. In its blog, Microsoft wrote"For Windows 10 devices that are at, or within several months of reaching the end of service, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update. The Windows 10 April 2018 Update (Windows 10, version 1803) will reach the end of service on November 12, 2019, for Home and Pro editions."

What this means is that the 1803 update, which came in 2018, will quite likely get the 1903 update automatically within two weeks.

