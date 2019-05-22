Wednesday, May 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft to start automatically pushing Windows 1903 update within weeks

21 May cumulative update has introduced a functionality which stops automatic Windows feature updates.

tech2 News StaffMay 22, 2019 12:54:21 IST

For quite some time Microsoft had the habit of surprising users with automatic updates to its Windows OS and it is a practice that the company is planning to stop in the run-up to Windows 10 version 1903.

Microsoft to start automatically pushing Windows 1903 update within weeks

Image credit: Microsoft

As per ZDNet, Windows sends two kinds of updates for its users. There is the feature update which is a full Windows version upgrade and the second is a cumulative update which is sent on the second Tuesday of each month. The 21 May cumulative update called as  KB4497934 has introduced a functionality which stops automatic feature updates and instead gives you the option to download it manually when you have the time.

The new feature update gets a new box on the Windows Update page, with a 'Download and install' link below it.

There is, however, a catch. In its blog, Microsoft wrote"For Windows 10 devices that are at, or within several months of reaching the end of service, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update. The Windows 10 April 2018 Update (Windows 10, version 1803) will reach the end of service on November 12, 2019, for Home and Pro editions."

What this means is that the 1803 update, which came in 2018, will quite likely get the 1903 update automatically within two weeks.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft Build 2019: Soon an AI companion on Word will help you write better

May 09, 2019
Microsoft Build 2019: Soon an AI companion on Word will help you write better
Microsoft and Sony announce partnership for gaming, image sensors and cloud services

Sony

Microsoft and Sony announce partnership for gaming, image sensors and cloud services

May 17, 2019

science

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019
World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019