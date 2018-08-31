Microsoft has announced three changes to Office 365 consumer subscriptions. There are changes to device limit, Home subscription fees, and the way you manage Office 365 subscriptions.

Starting 2 October, Microsoft has announced that Office 365 Home and Office 365 Personal subscribers can install Office on an unlimited number of devices. Additionally, they can be signed into their accounts on up to five of those devices at the same time.

Currently, there is a device limit on that, where Home limits subscribers to 10 devices in total and Personal limits subscribers to one PC or Mac and one tablet.

Microsoft is also improving the Office 365 Home subscription to provide six licenses instead of five. This means, six members of a family or a group of six friends, will be able to share an account for $99.99 per year, and each of the members will get full Office apps and 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage. That is, a total of 6 TB cloud storage for $99.99, and six different licenses.

Microsoft said that it also integrating the Home subscription into the Microsoft family service so that your subscription will automatically be shared with the people you’ve set up as members of your family.

Finally, Microsoft has also announced the Microsoft Account portal, which will be a one-stop shop to manage all your Office 365 subscriptions.