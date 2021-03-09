Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
Microsoft to reportedly launch Surface Laptop 4 in April, to come in two variants

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will reportedly be launched in display size – 13.5-inch and 15-inch.


FP TrendingMar 09, 2021 16:47:26 IST

Microsoft will be launching the Surface Laptop 4 in April and there will be two different models of the series, according to a report by WinFuture. Microsoft is reportedly going to launch two models – 13.5-inch and 15-inch. The overall design will be similar to the previous models as per the report, meaning no major changes in the exterior will be seen. Both the models will be available in Intel and AMD variants. The operating system will be Windows 10. While Iris Plus Graphics 950 will be the Intel graphic spec, for AMD it will be Radeon Graphics.

Representational Image of Microsoft Surface Laptop 2. Image: Microsoft

Processors AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and AMD Ryzen 7 4980U will power the laptops. Reportedly, the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor will come with a base clock of 2.0 GHz and a maximum 4.4 GHz. The products are going to be powered by a base of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The other options are 16 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, and 32 GB and 512 GB extended up to 1 TB. it is to be noted that only the Intel version will support 1 TB storage and 32 GB RAM.

Usual Surface Laptop features like Windows Hello, ambient light sensor and Surface Pen are going to come along with the new models as well. It will extend connectivity with USB A, USB C, WLAN AX, Bluetooth and Surface Connect.

Packing a battery of 6,513 mAh, the 13.5-inch laptop is reportedly going to weigh 1.31 kg for the Intel variant and 1.25 kg for the AMD variant. On the other hand, the 15-inch laptop will weigh 1.54 kg for the Intel option and the AMD version is not known. The dimensions of both models will be also different.

