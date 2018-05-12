You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft to replace Surface Pro 4 units with flickering screens after complaints starts piling up

News-Analysis IANS May 12, 2018 14:40 PM IST

After receiving complaints regarding a screen flicker defect in some Surface Pro 4 devices, Microsoft has offered to replace the eligible devices free of charge.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 4. Image: Microsoft

The faulty devices qualified for replacement should be up to three years from the time of original purchase, Microsoft Support said in a blog post late Friday.

"We will ship you a replacement device as soon as you return your existing device. Typically, it will take 5-8 business days for you to receive an exchange device from the date that you ship your current device back to us," the post added.

Users that have already paid for a screen-replacement will get a refund.

In February, Microsoft had said that it was monitoring the situation.

The tech giant has clarified that the replaced devices will be refurbished.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 14:40 PM


Also See





Top Stories


Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film


TOP REVIEWS