Friday, December 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft to introduce new application called Sandbox to test unknown .exe files

Every time Microsoft's Sandbox will run it will be as "clean as a brand-new installation of Windows."

tech2 News Staff Dec 20, 2018 15:11 PM IST

Running of unknown .exe files is always a threat to your PC as they might contain malware, virus or something worse. However, many of us still run third-party untrusted executable files even though we known the dangers. Microsoft has finally introduced a way to run these files safely and its called Windows Sandbox.

Microsoft Logo. Image: Reuters

Microsoft Logo. Image: Reuters

Microsoft said in a blog post that it will allow users to launch untrusted apps and files in a temporary desktop environment which will be termed as Sandbox. This feature is to be introduced on Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 Enterprise from next year onwards. Sandbox will not require the user to create a virtual machine on their PC but it will require virtualization capabilities enabled in the BIOS.

Every time Sandbox will run it will be as "clean as a brand-new installation of Windows." Prerequisites for Sandbox include at least 4 GB of RAM while recommended is 8 GB. Testers will be able to start testing this new feature as soon as Microsoft ships build 18305.

In more news relating to Windows, apparently, Microsoft is rolling out preview features to users who manually run an update to their Windows 10 device, because of which users were facing issues like file deletion or absurd fonts.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

also see

Windows 10

Microsoft reportedly sending previews to users who manually update Windows 10

Dec 18, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft to soon introduce a consumer version of its Microsoft 365 bundle

Dec 13, 2018

Microsoft Office App

Microsoft announces new Office app for Windows 10, replaces current My Office app

Dec 20, 2018

Tesla

Apple hire ex-Tesla senior designer Andrew Kim sparking self-driving car rumours

Dec 18, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft Office 365, Outlook hit by bug that left 400 million users vulnerable

Dec 12, 2018

Surface Go

Surface Go laptop to add big to company growth in 2019, says Microsoft India

Dec 19, 2018

science

ISS Astronauts

Astronauts return from ISS after 197-day stint marred by air leak, rocket failure

Dec 20, 2018

Whale Hunting

Japan mulling an exit from the IWC in a bid to resume commercial whale hunting

Dec 20, 2018

UFOs

The 'UFO' on Google Street View of Florida looks more butterfly than alien spaceship

Dec 20, 2018

Global Warming Hiatus

Global warming 'hiatus' disproved by twin studies reviewing historical climate data

Dec 20, 2018