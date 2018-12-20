tech2 News Staff

Running of unknown .exe files is always a threat to your PC as they might contain malware, virus or something worse. However, many of us still run third-party untrusted executable files even though we known the dangers. Microsoft has finally introduced a way to run these files safely and its called Windows Sandbox.

Microsoft said in a blog post that it will allow users to launch untrusted apps and files in a temporary desktop environment which will be termed as Sandbox. This feature is to be introduced on Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 Enterprise from next year onwards. Sandbox will not require the user to create a virtual machine on their PC but it will require virtualization capabilities enabled in the BIOS.

Every time Sandbox will run it will be as "clean as a brand-new installation of Windows." Prerequisites for Sandbox include at least 4 GB of RAM while recommended is 8 GB. Testers will be able to start testing this new feature as soon as Microsoft ships build 18305.

In more news relating to Windows, apparently, Microsoft is rolling out preview features to users who manually run an update to their Windows 10 device, because of which users were facing issues like file deletion or absurd fonts.