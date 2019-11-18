Monday, November 18, 2019Back to
Microsoft to end support for dedicated Cortana app on iOS and Android by 31 Jan 2020

Does anyone really care?


tech2 News StaffNov 18, 2019 07:57:50 IST

Microsoft is pulling the plug on Cortana iOS and Android apps. Support for the app will be dropped from 31 January 2020 in several countries, including India.

Unlike Siri on iOS or Google Assistant for Android, Microsoft's virtual assistant Cortana isn't integrated into either operating system and functioned as a separate app. On Android, you could invoke Cortana faster by using Microsoft's launcher, but Cortana is being pulled from that app as well.

Microsoft to end support for dedicated Cortana app on iOS and Android by 31 Jan 2020

Cortana will live on the Office365 app. Image: Getty

The app will find a new home in the new Office365 app from Microsoft, and its functions, such as syncing to-do lists, will be taken over by dedicated apps.

On the whole, this really isn't that much of a loss given that Cortana really isn't that popular.

Source: TheVerge

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

