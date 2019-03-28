Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft tells its employees to not participate in April Fools' day activities

Instances of April Fools' day backfiring for tech giants have not gone unnoticed.

tech2 News StaffMar 28, 2019 10:59:12 IST

As April approaches, people are no doubt getting excited for the final season of Game of Thrones and perhaps also Avengers: Endgame. However, the start of April is famous for another popular day which is, of course, April Fools' Day. While pranks on the day are made in good nature, some of them don't sit well with people, especially in Silicon Valley.

Microsoft tells its employees to not participate in April Fools day activities

Microsoft adds NewsGuard to its mobile Edge browser to fight fake news. Image: Reuters

Microsoft’s marketing chief Chris Capossela has given a warning to all its employees for not participating in any public stunts on 1 April. “I appreciate that people may have devoted time and resources to these activities, but I believe we have more to lose than gain by attempting to be funny on this one day,” said Capossela.

Instances of April Fools' day backfiring for tech giants have not gone unnoticed. Google famously was forced to apologise after putting Despicable Me minions into emails which caused somewhat of chaos for Gmail users and quite a people ended up losing their jobs.

Capossela also said in his memo that "data tells us these (April Fools') stunts have limited positive impact and can actually result in unwanted news cycles."

The news comes on the heels of the company 'resurrecting' the famous clipboard assistant on MS Office and then killing it a day later. A report by The Verge states that the “brand police” inside the company were not amused by the animated pack of stickers of Clippy that were circulating in the company's official chat software.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone


also see

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to meet US military officials to discuss company's AI efforts in China

Mar 27, 2019
Google CEO Sundar Pichai to meet US military officials to discuss company's AI efforts in China
Apple owes Qualcomm $31 million for infringing on three patents

Apple owes Qualcomm $31 million for infringing on three patents

Mar 16, 2019
Google Chrome on Android to soon get swipe gestures to navigate back and forth

Google Chrome

Google Chrome on Android to soon get swipe gestures to navigate back and forth

Mar 22, 2019
Microsoft seizes websites created by Iranian hackers used for cyberattacks

Microsoft

Microsoft seizes websites created by Iranian hackers used for cyberattacks

Mar 28, 2019
Skype doubles participant limit in group video call, now allows up to 50 people

Skype

Skype doubles participant limit in group video call, now allows up to 50 people

Mar 18, 2019
Microsoft Windows 7 security updates will stop after 14 Jan 2020, after 10 long years

Windows 7

Microsoft Windows 7 security updates will stop after 14 Jan 2020, after 10 long years

Mar 21, 2019

science

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

E-Cigarettes

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019