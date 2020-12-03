Thursday, December 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Teams video calling platform introduces new features including CarPlay support, transfer calls and more

Placing and receiving calls in car too becomes easier thanks to the introduction of CarPlay support for Teams Calling.


FP TrendingDec 03, 2020 14:50:00 IST

Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to transfer calls between desktop and mobile. This will allow them to move around inside their homes or offices during video conferences. According to a blog by Microsoft, the pandemic this year forced IT leaders around the world to reprioritise their resources with the use of video communications skyrocketing. While people adjusted quickly to moving meetings online, one of the major challenges faced by them was to maintain a physical connection which usually happens when one is physically present during a meeting.

Microsoft Teams video calling platform introduces new features including CarPlay support, transfer calls and more

Teams will also identify potential spam calls allowing users to comprehend who the caller is.

According to Microsoft, studies have shown that a person's voice is the signal that builds personal connections and creates clarity. Microsoft has added that the use of Teams Calling has skyrocketed as well, with Teams users making over 650 million calls in October, up 11 fold over March of this year.

The new update for the Teams platform has included several new features for general users. An enhanced Calls app brings the dial pad, call history, voicemail, contacts, and settings—into a single location, making it easier to stay connected to the work flow.

They have also added an option to save call recordings in OneDrive and SharePoint. Placing and receiving calls in car too becomes easier thanks to the introduction of CarPlay support for Teams Calling. With CarPlay, users can use their vehicle's built-in controls to operate Teams.

Teams will also identify potential spam calls allowing users to comprehend who the caller is.

Furthermore, Teams is making it easy to place and receive calls from several different endpoints, including desktop and mobile devices. Starting from 2021, users will be able to shift calls between mobiles and desktop endpoints with an easy-to-use interface of the Teams app.

Microsoft has also introduced a host of other features including call merge (allows users to bring multiple different calls together to combine and simplify conversations), low-data mode and enhance reverse number look-up which will allow users to see the name of the caller during the call and in the activity feed and voicemail.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams support for Internet Explorer 11 ends, Microsoft 365 apps support to end by mid August 2021

Dec 01, 2020
Microsoft Teams support for Internet Explorer 11 ends, Microsoft 365 apps support to end by mid August 2021
Microsoft reportedly fixes Xbox bug that could have leaked user email IDs through gamer tag

Microsoft

Microsoft reportedly fixes Xbox bug that could have leaked user email IDs through gamer tag

Nov 30, 2020
Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 launched in India: Pricing and specifications

Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 launched in India: Pricing and specifications

Nov 18, 2020
Dragon Quest XI, Doom Eternal and bunch of other games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass

Dragon Quest XI, Doom Eternal and bunch of other games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Dec 03, 2020
Xbox Series X, Series S will not meet supply demands until April 2021: Xbox CFO Tim Stuart

Xbox

Xbox Series X, Series S will not meet supply demands until April 2021: Xbox CFO Tim Stuart

Nov 20, 2020
Salesforce.com is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion

Slack

Salesforce.com is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion

Dec 02, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 02, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020
SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

COVID-19 infection

SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

Dec 01, 2020
Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020