Microsoft Teams to soon get 'Top Hits' feature to make search results more relevant

With the Top Hits feature, users will be able to make their search faster with relevant search results, based on AI which already existed on Teams earlier.


FP TrendingAug 11, 2021 11:52:20 IST

Microsoft is working on an auto-suggest feature for Search in Microsoft Teams. Aiming at improving its search functionality, the new feature, called "Top Hits," will use the user's recent searches to automatically generate relevant results. Top Hits will display the search results based on chats, files, people, and data shared within Teams, an entry in the Microsoft 365 Cloud PC service roadmap suggests.

Microsoft Teams-1280--

The new rollout in September may include the desktop app and support for Mac.

It is currently in the development phase and is expected to be released by September end. For the unversed, this feature was previously scheduled for an August release but got delayed. It allowed people to use both their personal and work accounts on the same app on the Windows PC. Initially, it was being tested with Microsoft Team's web version. However, the new rollout in September may include the desktop app and support for Mac.

With the Top Hits feature, users will be able to make their search faster with relevant search results, based on AI which already existed on Teams earlier. It will now be a universal search feature.

The American tech giant had recently added Teams Chat to the Windows 11 preview builds. It has also rolled out a huge update in July, to encourage hybrid work environments across the world.

Reportedly, Microsoft has also added conferencing features like Reporter mode, Standout mode, and Side-by-side modes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These features allow the background of the presenter on Microsoft Teams to be removed from the presentation. It is replaced with either the content that is going to be shown or the picture of the person presenting that content, or even both, as per the user- preference.

