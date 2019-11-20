Reuters

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday its workplace messaging app, Teams, has more than 20 million daily active users, up from 13 million users in July.

The software maker offers the app as a free add-on platform to its Office365 users. Through Teams, users can start a chat, share files, make calls and hold web conferences.

Microsoft Teams, used by companies like General Electric and SAP , competes with Slack Technologies Inc .

Slack, whose customers include Electronic Arts Inc and Nordstrom Inc , reported over 10 million daily active users in the second quarter ended July 31.

Slack's shares closed 8.4% following the news.

Microsoft Teams also competes with Workplace by Facebook Inc and Cisco Systems Inc's Webex Teams.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Rashmi Aich)

