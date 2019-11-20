ReutersNov 20, 2019 04:15:28 IST
(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp
The software maker offers the app as a free add-on platform to its Office365 users. Through Teams, users can start a chat, share files, make calls and hold web conferences.
Microsoft Teams, used by companies like General Electric
Slack, whose customers include Electronic Arts Inc
Slack's shares closed 8.4% following the news.
Microsoft Teams also competes with Workplace by Facebook Inc
(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Rashmi Aich)
