Wednesday, June 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Teams gets new feature for personal use for both iOS and Android users

Microsoft Teams provides a neat dashboard of events, locations, tasks, and images that everyone in a group has shared.


FP TrendingJun 24, 2020 11:15:38 IST

Microsoft has launched the personal version of Microsoft Teams that has started to roll out in preview on the mobile app from 22 June, Tuesday. The personal use feature is initially launched for Android and iOS, and will soon be included in the basics of text chat and video calling.

The feature will come with core Microsoft Teams’ functionalities including easily sharing location and information, texting, chatting and video calling.

Microsoft Teams gets new feature for personal use for both iOS and Android users

Microsoft Teams

According to Microsoft blog, Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, Search, and Devices Liat Ben-Zur said that the feature will help users stay connected, collaborate, and jointly organise their lives across work groups, friends and family.

With the personal use feature, Microsoft hopes to provide users one app that seamlessly manages work and personal life as well as staying connected with people who matter to them the most.

The new feature also provides a neat dashboard of events, locations, tasks, and images that everyone in a group has shared.

How to start Microsoft's new personal feature

If you are already using Microsoft Teams' mobile application for work, you just need to go to the Settings and add your personal account. You can either sign in with your personal Microsoft account or create a new one with your mobile number. Through settings, you will easily be able to switch between personal and work accounts.

Once you are signed in, you can start inviting friends and family and create your own groups.

To ensure the privacy of users, Microsoft Teams comes with a feature called Safe that enables you to securely store and share important information such as passwords, reward numbers, or login information

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams allows users to upload photos as background images on video calls

Jun 16, 2020
Microsoft Teams allows users to upload photos as background images on video calls
Google Meet introduces background noise cancellation feature to limit interruptions during calls

Google Meet

Google Meet introduces background noise cancellation feature to limit interruptions during calls

Jun 10, 2020
Microsoft Surface Duo might get Android 11 update soon after its launch next month

Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo might get Android 11 update soon after its launch next month

Jun 22, 2020
Microsoft declines to sell facial recognition tech to police until there is a law to regulate it

Microsoft

Microsoft declines to sell facial recognition tech to police until there is a law to regulate it

Jun 12, 2020
Microsoft’s Github to move away from terms like ‘master’, ‘slave’ to back Black Lives Matter movement

Github

Microsoft’s Github to move away from terms like ‘master’, ‘slave’ to back Black Lives Matter movement

Jun 16, 2020
US Immigration ban: Apple, Google, Twitter, Tesla and other tech companies react to the H1-B visa suspension

US Immigration ban

US Immigration ban: Apple, Google, Twitter, Tesla and other tech companies react to the H1-B visa suspension

Jun 24, 2020

science

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020
Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Wildlife trade

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Jun 22, 2020