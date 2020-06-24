FP Trending

Microsoft has launched the personal version of Microsoft Teams that has started to roll out in preview on the mobile app from 22 June, Tuesday. The personal use feature is initially launched for Android and iOS, and will soon be included in the basics of text chat and video calling.

The feature will come with core Microsoft Teams’ functionalities including easily sharing location and information, texting, chatting and video calling.

According to Microsoft blog, Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, Search, and Devices Liat Ben-Zur said that the feature will help users stay connected, collaborate, and jointly organise their lives across work groups, friends and family.

With the personal use feature, Microsoft hopes to provide users one app that seamlessly manages work and personal life as well as staying connected with people who matter to them the most.

The new feature also provides a neat dashboard of events, locations, tasks, and images that everyone in a group has shared.

How to start Microsoft's new personal feature

If you are already using Microsoft Teams' mobile application for work, you just need to go to the Settings and add your personal account. You can either sign in with your personal Microsoft account or create a new one with your mobile number. Through settings, you will easily be able to switch between personal and work accounts.

Once you are signed in, you can start inviting friends and family and create your own groups.

To ensure the privacy of users, Microsoft Teams comes with a feature called Safe that enables you to securely store and share important information such as passwords, reward numbers, or login information