Microsoft Teams gets free personal features including unlimited calls, messaging, share locations and more

Microsoft has announced that call limits have been waived off, given that the coronavirus pandemic has made it hard for people to stay in touch.


FP TrendingMay 18, 2021 14:56:51 IST

Microsoft has introduced a fresh rollout of its proprietary business communication platform Teams that will allow personal users to use the platform free of cost and make connecting with friends and family, easy and no-cost. Aiming at strengthening Teams' position in the global user market against contemporaries like Zoom, Google Meet, etc., Microsoft had announced back in 2020 that it would soon be adding the option for personal users to use Teams to stay in touch with friends and family.

Talking about the recent updates, the Microsoft Teams for personal users will have options like group calls, one-to-one calls, sharing files, scheduling calls and meetings, and group chats. Adding to its versatility, Microsoft has clearly announced that call limits have been waived off, given that the coronavirus pandemic has made it hard for people to stay in touch and so, virtual connectivity is the only way out to know the whereabouts of our loved ones.

Image-4_Task-assignment-iPhone-GIF

Further, the waiver has been extended to group calls that can entertain up to 300 participants and for unlimited one-to-one calls. While for friends and family, group calls that include up to 100 people will be limited to 60 minutes of free calls every 24 hours. Teams' general availability for personal features will be made accessible across its desktop, mobile, and web versions.

The users need not download another version of Teams on the PC—the same accounts can be used to sign in with personal and workplace Microsoft accounts and can switch profiles.

