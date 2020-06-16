FP Trending

Microsoft Teams will now allow users to upload their photos for custom backgrounds. The company made the announcement in a blog post. Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365 wrote on the blog that when the world started work from home earlier this year, Microsoft Teams customers turned on video in Teams meetings two times more than they did before people began working from home full-time.

Spataro went on to add that they are announcing rollout of new custom background effects in Teams, along with new features in the free version of Teams and that it is "all about enabling you and your team to work productively, collaboratively, and with everyone’s well-being in mind."

According to a report in The Verge, Teams has introduced a blurring effect for the background as well as a library of pre-installed images to help participants hide their messy home offices.

However, the report mentions that using the blurring effect may not stop others on a video call from being able to see sensitive information.

Microsoft has also rolled out other features that include the ability to schedule meetings and send out invites instead of just using the “Meet Now” option. Teams free users can now turn on live captions during their calls and meetings.

According to Microsoft, the free version of Teams also provides organizations with up to 50,000 users with unlimited chat and search, audio and video calling, scheduled meetings, 10 GB team file storage and 2 GB personal file storage per person as well as ability to use the Office web apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote) and unlimited app integration

Microsoft has also created 20 virtual backgrounds to support the LGBTQI+ community, which can be downloaded today, (16 June) for Pride celebrations.