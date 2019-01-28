tech2 News Staff

Microsoft expanding its Surface notebook portfolio in India has launched Surface Laptop 2. The Redmond-based company has brought its tablet Surface Pro 6 as well. The two new Surface devices will be available for purchase starting today via e-retail platform Amazon, Flipkart and select brick and mortar stores including Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales.

The Surface Pro 6 (LGP-00015) will be available for purchase starting at Rs 83,999 while the Surface Laptop 2 price starts at Rs 91,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 2,03,999 for the high-end model.

To recall, the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 originally debuted in New York last year with Intel's 8th gen Core processors. The so-called ultra-light tablet features a 12.3-inch PixelSense Touch Display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. It comes with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and offers digital inking features.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 comes with either 8 GB or 16 GB RAM options which are paired with 128/256/512 and 1 TB SSD options. The tablet runs Windows 10 Home, Microsoft Office 365 suite with a 30-day trial. It includes password-free Windows Hello sign-in and Windows Timeline (the feature that allows you to check past activities that you've worked on across your other devices) as well. The battery on the Surface Pro 6 is rated to deliver up to 13.5 hours of video playback.

Moving on, the Surface Laptop 2 accommodates the same quad-core Intel 8th gen processor in Core i5 and Core i7 options. The second-gen Surface Laptop sports a 13.5-inch PixelSense Touch Display with 2256 x 1504 pixel resolution. The laptop has similar RAM configurations and SSD options as the Surface Pro 6. It features Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU. Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro Laptop 2 is 85 percent more powerful than the previous iteration. The laptop has built-in OmniSonic speakers that deliver an immersive audio experience. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 promises up to 14.5 hours of battery backup.

“The Surface experience is one that supports users to build their vision and dreams. The beautiful and stylish hardware is an instrument that strings together our best solutions to help unleash users’ creativity and sharpen their focus on honing their craft. For users seeking to make new breakthroughs in 2019, Surface will be a perfect companion to bring their innovative ideas and thinking to life,” Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer & Devices, Microsoft India said.

